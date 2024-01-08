It is undeniable that it has been a remarkable year for Indian cricket. The men’s and women’s teams displayed exceptional consistency across formats, boasting an impressive win-loss ratio. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue secured victories in bilateral series and multi-nation tournaments, setting them apart from their ICC counterparts. However, despite their dominance, the coveted ICC trophies continued to elude both the men and women teams.

After an exciting success in 2023, both the teams aim high for the T20 World cup in 2024. With the Indian men’s team levelling the test match series at South Africa, things are looking positive for the side. The Indian Women’s team is now playing a three match T20 series against Australia in India. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in the T20 squad against Afghanistan. The duo will be playing international T20’s after a gap of 18 months.

Consistent Performance Across Formats, Asian Success

2023 kicked off on a high note for the Indian men’s team with triumphant series wins against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Notable victories over Australia and success in the Asia Cup showcased their dominance, while the women’s team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, achieved commendable results, notably clinching gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games. The consistency in performance across formats, including Test matches, was reflected positively in their win-loss ratios.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s team had a stellar year, winning 11 out of 19 T20Is with a W/L ratio of 1.833. In ODIs, they displayed resilience, securing one win, suffering one defeat, and managing a tie, all during their tour of Bangladesh. The women’s team’s standout achievement was winning gold on debut in the Hangzhou Asian Games, where they showcased their prowess with a convincing victory over Sri Lanka in the final.

Stumbling in the Final Hurdle of ICC Events

While the statistical achievements were impressive, the narrative took a turn in the series of ICC trophies over the years. Both the men’s and women’s teams reached the knockouts but faltered when it mattered most. The Women’s T20 World Cup saw a valiant effort by Harmanpreet Kaur’s side in the semi-finals, only to fall short against Australia. Similarly, the Men’s World Test Championship and ICC World Cup finals ended in heartbreak against Australia, with the big-match nerves proving insurmountable.

Team India Aiming T20 World Cup?

As we look ahead to 2024, Indian cricket fans eagerly anticipate breaking the drought in the upcoming T20 World Cups. The challenge is not only to maintain the consistency but also to triumph in the pinnacle events that have eluded them. Fans look forward to Men in Blue and Women in Blue can seize the opportunity in the T20 World Cup and paving the way for a triumphant 2024.

