TDP MLAs stage shirtless protest in Vizag after Naidu is frisked at airport

Not pleased with the Telugu Desam Party Chief Chandrababu Naidu being frisked at the Gannavaram airport, TDP MLAs, Velgapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, along with the party members, staged a shirtless protest in Vizag on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, while speaking to media, said, “Chandrababu Naidu was frisked by security and was sent to the aircraft like a common man. In spite of being in an opposition leader in the past, he never faced such lapses in security. What will happen to the law and order in the state if anything happens to him?”

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said, “Chandrababu Naidu is an asset to the nation and it is the state government’s responsibility to safeguard this asset. It should be noted that YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was provided proper security by our government during his Padayatra. He was frisked and made to travel in a bus like a common man. We will continue our fight until the security concerns of Chandrababu Naidu are addressed.”

Later, raising the security concerns, the TDP MLAs submitted a request letter to Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand at the Collectorate.

In case you didn’t know

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was frisked by the security at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Friday evening. Naidu, who is the leader of the current opposition in the state’s Assembly, was also denied VIP access to the airplane and had to commute in a bus along with other passengers. The incident led an uproar among the TDP circles that alleged foul play over their leader being treated “unjustly”.