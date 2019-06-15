Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu denied VIP privilege, frisked at airport

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu was frisked by the security at Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Friday evening. Naidu, who is the leader of the current opposition in the state’s Assembly, was also denied VIP access to the airplane and had to commute in a bus along with other passengers.

In a few pics that went viral on social media, a guard was seen frisking Naidu as part of the security check at the airport. Later, he wasn’t allowed to reach the aircraft in a VIP vehicle and was reportedly “forced” to travel in a regular airlines bus for the same.

It may be noted that Chandrababu Naidu was earlier entitled to Z+ category security after an attack on him at Alipiri in 2003.

The incidents have been strongly condemned by the TDP members who cried foul play over their chief being treated “unjustly”. Not pleased with the treatment handed over to Chandrababu Naidu at the airport in Vijayawada, they have called it a “witch-hunt” by YSRCP and BJP.

TDP leader and former Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Chinna Rajappa said that the actions compromised the security of Chandrababu Naidu, who never faced a similar situation despite serving the opposition for many years. He further demanded the state and central governments to ensure foolproof security to the TDP chief.