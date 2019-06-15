Doctors unite as IMA calls for nationwide strike on 17 June

After the disturbing incident at NRS Medical College, Kolkata, where an intern doctor was brutally attacked by the relatives of one of the patients, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a countrywide strike on Monday, 17 June. However, it has been notified that the emergency services won’t be hampered in the IMA strike as only non-essential health services will be withdrawn on the day.

Meanwhile, the protests have entered their fifth day in West Bengal and continue to spread to other parts of India. Reportedly, as many as 300 doctors resigned from government hospitals in West Bengal on Friday. Several doctors across the nation have extended support to those in West Bengal, stalling the services at many hospitals.

The President-Elect of IMA, Rajan Sharma said that such incidents are affecting the working of doctors and their decision making capability. “If you are not satisfied with us, our services, then you can complaint against us but do not attack. We want to request the Central government to bring this Central Act as soon as possible. The implementation of Act may take some time but the announcement should not,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tried to reach out to the medical fraternity to hold a meeting with the top doctors in Kolkata and discuss the issue and take necessary actions to break the ice.