A statewide sanitation workers’ strike has disrupted services in Visakhapatnam since Tuesday, prompting Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari to address ongoing GVMC labour unrest. Concerns mount over the impact on cleanliness and public health, with authorities actively seeking a resolution.

In response, Mayor Kumari asked the public to utilise the nearest dustbins to dispose of household waste and be aware of the inconvenience. In addition to highlighting the negative consequences of inappropriate waste management, such as dirty streets and roads and an increased risk of mosquito breeding and related health risks, she emphasised the significance of responsible waste disposal.

She addressed the concerns of the striking GVMC workers, Mayor Kumari expressed optimism for a swift resolution to the issues that triggered the labour unrest. Meanwhile, residents are asked to remain cautious as the strike unfolds and to follow the GVMC’s directions to drop rubbish in the nearest bins.

To find a complete solution to the sanitation workers’ strike, the GVMC is actively conversing, aiming to get the sanitation services in Visakhapatnam and the state back to normal.

