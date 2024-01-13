In a bid to ensure a secure and joyous Sankranti celebration, the Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of Police, and Additional District Magistrate, A Ravi Shankar, IPS, extended warm greetings to the public, emphasizing the significance of the festival as a time for new beginnings and joy. Visakhapatnam Police officials have issued strict guidelines against illegal Sankranti activities such as cockfights, gambling, and other forms of unauthorized gambling within the city limits.

Ravi Shankar urged the public not to neglect their responsibilities during traditional festivities and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order. The police force will maintain a strong presence in and around the city to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens. Special arrangements and guidelines have been issued in all Visakhapatnam police station limits to effectively manage the Sankranti festivities. Organizers and participants involved in any illegal activities related to cockfights, gambling, and bullfights will face strict legal actions to deter any potential disruptions during the celebrations.

In a press release, the commissioner acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the police force in ensuring security during the Sankranti festival. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with law enforcement to create a harmonious and secure environment for everyone. The police force is on high alert to prevent any untoward incidents during the Sankranti festivities. Authorities are encouraging the citizens to report any illegal activities or disturbances related to the festival to the local police station or through the Commissioner of Police’s WhatsApp number at 9493336633 or the police helpline 112. All information reported shall remain strictly confidential.

The city police have urged citizens to actively contribute to the protection of peace and security in the city during the Sankranti festival and not engage in illegal activities. He assured the public of reliable police services, emphasizing the importance of cooperation to ensure a safe and joyful celebration for all.

