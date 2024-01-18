In a recent official release, it has been announced that Professor P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy has been reappointed as the Vice Chancellor of Andhra University for the second consecutive term. The confirmation comes from the Governor of Andhra Pradesh state, S Abdul Naseer. Professor Reddy, a seasoned academician and a senior faculty member in the AU Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering, is set to continue his role as Vice-Chancellor for another three years, starting from January 17.

Prof Reddy initially assumed the position of Vice-Chancellor on July 19, 2019, and his first term concluded on November 24, 2023. During his tenure, Prasad Reddy has appointed a team of Placement Officers, which helped students secure placements at reputable organizations. The interim period between the end of Prof Reddy’s first term and the recent announcement saw Prof K Samatha take charge as the Acting Vice-Chancellor. Prof Samatha handled the responsibilities for nearly 50 days until the official decision to reappoint Prof Reddy.

The process of selecting the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University involved the State Higher Education Department notifying the vacancy in June 2023 and inviting eligible professors from across India to apply. The response was overwhelming, with 127 candidates aspiring for the esteemed position.

