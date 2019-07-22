Andhra University Vice Chancellor shares long term plans for AU, Vizag

Professor PVGD Prasad Reddy, a senior faculty of the Department of Computer Science and System Engineering at Andhra University, Vizag, has been given the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor of the varsity. Interacting with the media, Professor Reddy expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy, and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament PV Vijayasai Reddy, for giving him this opportunity. Professor Reddy, who officially took charge on 17 July, 2019, also shared his future plans for the University.

Professor Reddy, the newly appointed Andhra University Vice Chancellor, aims to bring a change in the education system at Andhra University. He plans to focus on providing quality education and also work towards developing the infrastructure. He also assures the students with better job opportunities after the completion of their respective courses. Professor Reddy also includes the students of all the affiliated colleges, of Andhra University, stating that these plans aim for them as well. Especially, the aim of providing employment opportunities.

He conveys to AU students that there is no need for the protest to take place. All the students are free to either approach him directly, or write to him, regarding any unsolved issues. These will be addressed to as per the AU’s rules and regulations. Professor Reddy, Andhra University Vice Chancellor, Vizag also mentions that the examination results will be announced within a month of the actual exam and reevaluation processes will also be made faster.

Additionally, the other aspect Professor Reddy touched upon is providing quality food for the students in the university’s mess. Moreover, Andhra University’s Registrar, Mr. T. Byragi Reddy, with a team of professors inspected the food available. He then requested the wardens to regularly inspect the quality of the food being provided and ensure that disciplinary action be taken in case of any negligence towards the same.