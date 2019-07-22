Chandrayaan 2 launch: India marks history with the launch of lunar mission

July 22, 2019 will remain an important day for many many years to come. At 2:43 pm on Monday, the Chandrayaan 2 launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Station, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to create history.

Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) heavy lift rocket called the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle- Mark 2, nicknamed Bahubali is 43.4 metre tall and weighs 640 tons. Bahubali carried the 3,850 Kg Chandrayan-2 spacecraft.

After the success of its first space mission to the moon, Chandrayan-1, through which the discovery of water on the moon was made, Chandrayan-2 looks forward to carrying out experiments on the moon. These experiments include tests conducted to comprehend the extent of water distribution along with examining the satellite’s outer atmosphere.

The main aim of the mission is to land the rover on the moon, putting India on the map and making her the fourth country to do so. This project is considered as India’s most ambitious and complex space project till date.

It may be noted that Chandrayaan-2 was originally scheduled to leave earth one week before July 22. A technical glitch forced ISRO to call off the launch on July 15.

After the launch of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO stated, “Chandrayaan 2 attempts to foster a new age of discovery, increase our understanding of space, stimulate the advancement of technology, promote global alliances, and inspire a future generation of explorers and scientists.”

Dignitaries like the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of India Ramnath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah shared their heartfelt joy at the launch. Akshay Kumar, Sadhguru, Mahesh Babu, Virat Kohli and Anand Mahindra were among the other celebs who shared pride and joy on the momentous occasion.

With the Chandrayaan-2 launch, India has now taken yet another step forward to fulfill her giant space dreams.