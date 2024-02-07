The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is currently working on a project to simultaneously unveil a network of 100 parks in Visakhapatnam by the end of February, just ahead of the anticipated general elections announcement.

The GVMC has identified 132 suitable sites, each spanning over an acre. These sites predominantly lie in the suburban areas such as Madhurawada, Gopalapatnam, and Gajuwaka, given the scarcity of large vacant plots within the city limits.

The estimated minimum investment for creating these parks totals around ₹50 crore. Financial support is being sought from industries under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, with the corporation ready to utilize its general funds if required.

A team has been formed to lead the project, with the aim of converting vacant lands into green spaces for the community. The corporation has stated that it has already developed ten theme parks within the city. This includes the Yoga and Meditation theme park at the PM Palem last bus stop and the Sports Park in Madhurawada. These developments are said to be set for inauguration.

As the GVMC marches forward with its mission, the impending unveiling of these parks promises to enhance the quality of life for Visakhapatnam residents, offering accessible green spaces for leisure. However, with less than 22 days remaining until the end of February, it will be interesting to witness how this ambitious endeavor is achieved within such a tight timeframe.

