The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been at the forefront in consistently maintaining the cleanliness of the city. In the latest, Vizag bagged the ninth spot in the Swachh Survekshan 2020 rankings. Applauding the efforts of the sanitation workers, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana presented certificates of appreciation to the staff.

On Wednesday, the corporation organised an event to acknowledge the contribution of the municipal workers. Ten among the GVMC sanitation workers were chosen for displaying exceptional work as a part of Swachh Survekshan 2021. Taking to Twitter the city municipal body shared, “Commissioner GVMC, Dr G Srijana appreciated the sanitary workers who did exemplary work towards #SwachhSurvekshan2021.”

Addressing the medical officers, the GVMC Commissioner informed that measures should be taken to distribute over two lakh trash bins among the poor on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. She further directed the authorities to hold awareness programmes at every ward under the GVMC limits to spread the message of Swacch Survekshan.

Launched as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by the Government of India, Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation in cities and towns across India. The survey will be held on aspects including the Open Defecation Free (ODF) tag, and Star rating of garbage-free cities. Each city will be awarded a score out of 5000 marks, through Direct Observation, Service Level Progress, Citizen Feedback, and Certification.

Earlier in 2017, Visakhapatnam stood 3rd in India under the ‘cleanest city’ category. The following year, the city’s ranking dropped to 7th position, and in 2019, it slumped down to 23rd position. In January 2020, Vizag bagged the first spot in the country in the category of citizen feedback.