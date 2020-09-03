Vizag reported 695 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, resulting in the district tally inching closer to the 40,000-mark. According to the report released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 6468 patients are receiving treatment, and 32,778 have been discharged so far. Despite the COVID-19 tally of Vizag mounting to 39,519, the recovery rate of the district seems to be improving at a decent pace.

As on 3 September, Vizag recorded a recovery rate of 82.9% with the discharge of 708 individuals after testing negative for COVID-19, in the past 24 hours. The report further stated that two more patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus between Wednesday and Thursday, taking the death toll of the district to 273. Currently, Visakhapatnam has 49 very active clusters, 65 active clusters, 629 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters.

Earlier on Wednesday, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS) held a review meeting to monitor the COVID-19 prevention measures taken up across the district. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to speed up the process of mapping the containment zones and contact tracing. The Visakhapatnam District Collector informed that mobile digital X-ray units will soon be deployed. He added that a COVID-19 District Call Centre will be set up to monitor the health of patients under home isolation.

Mr Chand informed that masks, PPE kits, and other essential equipment have been furnished at all the area hospitals and Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Vizag. During the meeting, he suggested the medical officers at Primary Healthcare Centres, ANM, and ASHA workers to work in coordination. He further ordered the staff to shift the people under home isolation, if they develop breathing difficulties. The District Collector asked the Medical Officers to regularly update the data in the tracing application.