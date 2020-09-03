In yet another proud addition to the city’s coveted showcase, the Visakhapatnam Railway station has been awarded the Platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Visakhapatnam Railway Station has won the recognition for adopting green concepts thereby reducing the adverse environmental impacts.

The Environment Directorate of Indian Railways with the support of the IGBC has developed the Green Railway Stations rating system. The rating system addresses national priorities such as water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuels, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials along with the health and well being of occupants.

The rating is based on six categories, with the maximum points ranging from 6 to 24 in the individual categories. The categories include Health, Hygiene, and Sanitation; Energy Efficiency; Water Efficiency; Smart Green initiatives, innovation, and development. The maximum score is 100 and stations achieving more than 80 points are given the platinum rating. In the latest, Visakhapatnam Railway Station secured a total score of 82 points.

It is to be noted that Visakhapatnam Railway Station is the third station in the country to attain the IGBC platinum rating. Earlier, Secunderabad and Jaipur railway stations also accomplished this feat. Waltair Division Divisional Railway Manager, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava applauded the Visakhapatnam station team for putting in relentless efforts.

Previously in 2017, Visakhapatnam Railway Station was recognised as the cleanest railway station in the country by the Quality Council of India. The station went on to win several accolades in 2019 too. Visakhapatnam Railway station was awarded the national tourism award for the best tourist-friendly railway station in the country, last year. Additionally, the state also bagged national tourism awards in the categories of ‘Best State for comprehensive development of tourism’ and ‘Excellence in publishing in English’. A few other tourist-friendly features, which set Visakhapatnam Railway Station apart, include the facilitation of cashless transactions, AC and non-AC waiting halls, pharmacies, gaming zone, refreshing lounge, and executive lounge among others.