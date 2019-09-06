Gaming Zone inaugurated at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

A gaming zone was inaugurated at the Visakhapatnam railway station, by the Waltair Divisional Railway Manager, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, on Thursday. In order to break the passengers’ monotony, especially children, of waiting for their trains especially, this new initiative was taken up by the Waltair Division, of East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shrivastava, said that the project will be the first of many in the history of Indian Railways. This has been initiated under the New Innovative Non Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS), the project aim being to generate non-fare revenue, along with enhancing the passenger experience, the Waltair DRM added. He also informed that the management responsibilities are assigned to an organisation named ES Fun Time.

Set up at platform number 1, the gaming zone offers fun options, such as Car Racing, Gun Shooting, Hit Mouse, Doraemon, Musical Play, Basketball, Air Hockey and others. Each game will cost Rs.50 per round. .The Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Waltair Division, P Ramachandra Rao, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, G Sunil Kumar, and ES Fun Time representatives were also present at the inauguration at Visakhapatnam railway station.

First time in Indian Railways a gaming zone has been developed at PF no 1 of Vishakhapatnam Railway Station for waiting passengers and their children. This is an innovative initiative by Waltair Division. pic.twitter.com/GkdK0uE293 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 5, 2019

Image credits: Twitter/RailMinIndia