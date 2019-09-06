HPCL Vizag recruitment notification: The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Visakh Refinery in Visakhapatnam has invited for applications to fill in various vacancies. These include Maintenance Technician, Lab Analyst and Junior Fire & Safety Inspector. As per the official HPCL Vizag Recruitment notification, 20 posts are allocated for Maintenance Technicians, 4 posts for the position of Lab Analysts and 12 posts for the Junior Fire & Safety Inspectors.

The online applications are already hosted on their official website. The eligible candidates can apply by submitting an online application. There is a fee of Rs 590/-, for General and OBC candidates, and free gratis for Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Person with Disabilities candidates. The last date to apply, for any of the posts, is 30 September 2019.

The HPCL Vizag Recruitment openings, in each discipline, are as follows:

Maintenance Technician (Electrical) – 8

Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation) – 5

Maintenance Technician (Mechanical) – 7

Lab Analyst – 4

Junior Fire and Safety Inspector – 12

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates applying for posts mentioned in the HPCL Vizag recruitment notification should have secured a minimum 60% aggregate (in all semesters/years), in qualifying diploma examinations. The aggregate is relaxed to 50% in all semesters/years for SC/ST/PWD candidates. While the minimum age is 18 years (as on 01-09-2019), the maximum age limit is 25 years (as on 01-09-2019).

Selection Procedure:

The Written Test is computer-based, comprising of General Aptitude and Technical / Professional Knowledge. It is likely to be conducted at five centers. i.e., Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Kolkata, Chennai, and Delhi. Further, candidates who pass the written test will then qualify to appear for the skill test.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be offered a basic pay of Rs 40,000/- . Upon successful completion of the nine-month probation period, they will be considered for confirmation of their position, in the HPCL Visakh Refinery, Visakhapatnam.