About 600 people to support ‘Cauvery Calling’ campaign in Vizag

Our rivers are drying and we are oblivious of it. Cauvery, the fourth largest river in South India, is getting arid and along with it, the mineral-rich soil will soon become infertile. Isha Foundation founder, Sadhguru as part of his ‘Rally for Rivers’ initiative, has called for action on this issue. Titled ‘Cauvery Calling’, this movement aims to empower the farmers, of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, in agroforestry so that they can bring the Cauvery basin back to life. In order to spread awareness about the campaign, a gathering will take place in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Close to 600 people are expected to participate. Vizag itself has had a summer filled with water scarcity and rivers, like Krishna and Godavari, from which we draw our water, are in a sorry state.

A bike rally has also been organised from Talacauvery in Karnataka to Thiruvarur in Tamil Nadu, as part of the Cauvery Calling campaign. Sadhguru will also be covering the 3,500 km stretch. The rally is going to take the word from village to village along the river, asking people to join the campaign. The objective is to support the farmers in planting 242 crore trees in the Cauvery basin. Also, every 42 rupees donated towards the cause amounts to a tree in the basin. The trees planted will revitalise the basin and enrich the soil again.

Date– 6 September, 2019

Time– 9:00 am

Venue– Near Mahatma Gandhi statue, opposite GVMC office, Vizag

Further queries, kindly call Ms. Usha Rani +919246679115

Cauvery Calling – Action Now to Save Cauvery