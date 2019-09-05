Vizag Police nab two men for duping people looking for railway jobs

The Gajuwaka police, in Vizag, on Wednesday, arrested two men for allegedly cheating 43 people of Rs 2.5 crore in the name of railway jobs. Two other men, from the railway department, have been accused of the crime and are currently on the run.

According to the Gajuwaka police, the accused had promised railway jobs to K Ranganatharao, P Srinivasarao and few other people from the Srikakulam district during the years 2017 and 2018.

Reportedly, the accused had extracted about Rs 5 lakh rupees to Rs 15 lakh from each person in return for a job in the Indian Railways. They had even issued appointment orders and asked the aspirants to undergo medical examination in order to take up the job immediately. The job seekers had then taken the appointment orders and approached the Bhubaneshwar East Coast Railway main office.

The railway officials, after examining the appointment orders, claimed them to be fake. Upon learning that they had been cheated, the victims approached the Gajuwaka police in Vizag. A complaint was registered before the cops launched a search for the fraudsters. While two men were caught and have been kept on remand, the search for the other two is still on.