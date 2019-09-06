NAD Flyover in Visakhapatnam scheduled for completion by November

On Thursday, a meeting was held, to commemorate the first anniversary, of the formation of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). The Metropolitan Commissioner, P Koteswara Rao, presented VMRDA’s action plan, for 2019-20. As per the plan, the completion of the NAD Flyover project, by November, has been set as the topmost priority. Reportedly, 38% of the flyover, has already been constructed,

Earlier, the VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, had asked the representatives of Vijay Nirman Company, responsible for the completion of the NAD flyover, to speed up the work, and ensure the completion of the project, as early as possible. Touted to ease the traffic congestion, at the busy NAD Junction, the flyover was flagged off amid with much hype in October, 2017.

Reportedly, the progress of various other projects in Visakhapatnam, helmed by VMRDA, were also discussed in the meeting. The ongoing road widening project, of the single lane 9-km road from Anandapuram Junction to Boni Village, will pertain to an estimated expenditure of Rs 7.55 crores. Also, an Integrated Museum, along with underground parking, was proposed to be constructed, along the Beach Road. The other proposed projects include the construction of a commercial complex at Ramnagar; at an estimated cost of Rs 13 crores, and the restoration and redevelopment of the hilltop Kailasagiri Project; at a cost of Rs 56.65 crores.

The VMRDA Secretary A Srinivas and the Chief Engineer V. Chandraiah were also present on the occasion.