With most of the cinema halls, malls, and adventure parks being closed for almost the last six months, only a handful of entertainment options are available at hand. However, the digital platforms rose to the occasion, streaming promising content. As we enter September, we are here with an exciting lineup of movies and series hitting Netflix, Zee5, Disney+Hotstar, and SonyLIV in this month. Bring your popcorn and let the binge-watching begin!

5 movies and series hitting Netflix, Zee5, Disney+Hotstar, and SonyLIV in September:

#1 Abhay 2

Directed by Ken Ghosh (of Ishq Vishq and Fida fame), Abhay 2 stars Kunal Khemu in the lead. The show also stars Ram Kapoor as the show’s antagonist aside from Chunky Panday. The series revolves around the story of investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh touted as an officer with a criminal mind. Actors Namit Das (of Arya fame) and Sandeepa Dhar will be seen in important roles.

Release date: 4 September

Where to watch: SonyLIV

#2 JL50

Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapoor, and Piyush Mishra come together in the upcoming edge-of-the-seat thriller. The basic premise of the sci-fi mystery revolves around an aeroplane that goes missing in 1984 and crashes 35 years later, in 2019.

Release date: 4 September

Where to watch: SonyLIV

#3 Cargo

Filmmaker Arati Kadav’s science-fiction movie Cargo is slated to be released on Netflix. The plot taps into the Indian myth of rakshasa, a demon who guides the dead through the underworld, and sends them back to Earth after erasing their memories. The film, which was premiered at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival, features the stunningly talented Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi.

Release date: 9 September

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 Away

Another science-fiction drama awaits to be unravelled in September. Starring Hilary Swank in the lead, the show is focused on human relationships entwined with a fantasy adventure. Swank plays an astronaut, Emma Green, who’s dealing a scientifically challenging endeavour, while at the same time handling her worries about a family crisis back on Earth.

Release date: 4 September

Where to watch: Netflix

#5 Hostages 2

Hotstar Specials original, Hostages, is all set to return with a new season. Starring Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in the lead, the web series is an adaptation of the Israeli show by the same name. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the series tells the tale of a doctor (Chopra) whose family is taken hostage, and she has to make a tough decision to kill the chief minister and save her loved ones.

Release date: 9 September

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar