Visakhapatnam boils at its highest temperature of the season

Friday (14 June) was, by no means, an easy day to endure in Visakhapatnam. While the past few days have been witnessing a constant rise in the mercury levels, Friday saw the sun don an extremely hostile form to sweep the city with a searing heat wave as Visakhapatnam registered its highest temperature of the season at 42 degrees Celsius. This marked a remarkable temperature rise of 7 degrees from Thursday when the mercury scaled 35 degrees Celsius. The temperature beat the previous high of the season in Visakhapatnam when it recorded about 39 degrees in April.

The fiery conditions put the citizens to a scorching test all through the day. With the sun hitting form from early hours, many people preferred staying indoors. The plight of those on the roads was palpable. While hapless motorcyclists were seen covering themselves with caps and other protective material, the pedestrians were sighted seeking shade wherever possible.

“It has been a very hot day. I have been on the road since morning and it has not been an easy task so far. With the summer continuing to torch the citizens, the demand for rides has gone down considerably during the afternoons,” shares Veera who rides a bike taxi in Visakhapatnam.

The heat wave is being witnessed in several other parts of Andhra Pradesh as well. While Tuni, Amaravati, Machilipatnam recorded 42 degrees Celsius, Bapatla, Gannavaram, Ongole, Nellore and Tirupati saw the mercury hit 41. With similar conditions expected to prevail on Saturday too, public health experts advise several precautionary measures to stay safe.

However, a few regions of the state might be in for a much-needed respite with the weathermen forecasting the possibility of rains. Isolated pockets over Rayalaseema, Visakhapatnam Vizianagaram and Srikakulam may receive rainfall, accompanied with gusty winds and lightning, on 18 June.