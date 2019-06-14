15 stunning places to visit in monsoon in India for a dreamy getaway

Travelling is one of the most loved activities. For many, travelling is a life-changing experience and they develop a completely different outlook on life and people. Some prefer to travel only in sunny conditions to the beaches. Some, prefer to travel when the weather is cool to avoid the sultriness of the summers. And then there are travellers who love the rains. The monsoons in India bring out the beauty of some places that are normally hidden from the human eye. Here, we give you a list of 15 places from all over India that one must visit in monsoon and experience their beauty in all glory.

#1 Munnar – Kerala

Munnar is every nature lover’s paradise. Mist induced seamless tea gardens and spice plantations are truly enchanting during the monsoons. Every leaf in sight turns bright green after being caressed by the rains. The drop in temperatures during the monsoon makes the place all the more enjoyable.

#2 Coorg – Karnataka

Known as the Scotland of India, Coorg is a beautiful hill station that you wouldn’t want to miss. This quaint town transforms into dreamy heaven during the monsoon. Apart from the nature trails, the white water rafting comes as a highly recommended activity here.

#3 Cherrapunji – Meghalaya

Hold on tight to your umbrellas as the wettest place in India is also among the places you must visit in monsoon. The clouds descend on the hills bringing down the visibility drastically. Tread across living root bridges, visit the waterfalls that flow at full gush during the monsoon or go on long walks to explore the area.

#4 Lonavala – Maharashtra

The very popular hill station in Maharashtra is one of the must-visit places in monsoon. As the clouds descend upon the Earth, the place transforms into a surreal one. The rains do not spoil the fun of trekking along the many trails here. One can embark on a trek to the Tiger’s leap or the Rajmachi fort and experience the beauty of this place during the rains.

#5 Udaipur – Rajasthan

Located in the lap of the Aravalli mountain range, this city receives very low rainfall. The presence of many lakes throughout the city, make it a romantic getaway. One must visit the famous Monsoon palace and Sajjan Garh to get some breathtaking panoramic views of the city.

#6 Gangtok – Sikkim

The capital city of Sikkim is a popular getaway spot for the thrilling Himalayan treks it possesses. Come the rains and the clouds descend giving the place a magnificent white backdrop, adding to the already stunning views of the majestic Himalayas.

#7 Valley of flowers – Uttarakhand

What better place to be during the monsoon than in a valley full of over 400 different varieties of flowers at their full bloom? Reaching the valley of flowers needs a short and fun trek filled with breathtaking views. The beautiful flowers waiting to greet you after your trekking adventure makes the valley of flowers a place to visit during the monsoon.

#8 Pondicherry

As the place cools down during the monsoon, the vast coffee plantations here bring a distinct aroma of coffee in the air to soothe you. The many museums here are a must visit to get wowed by the amazing blend of Indian and French architecture.

#9 Alleppey – Kerala

Travel to Kerala, and you will soon realise why the state is aptly named ‘God’s own country’. Being the first Indian state to welcome the monsoon, Alleppey becomes divine during the rains. One must experience a day or two in a houseboat floating along the backwaters of Alleppey. It is also believed that the famous ayurvedic treatment is more effective during the monsoon as the air is cool and dust-free.

#10 Kodaikanal – Tamil Nadu

This quaint little town in Tamil Nadu is blessed by a dense forest cover and its charm is doubled during the monsoon. The rains make the air cleaner and a distinct waft of eucalyptus and pine hits your nose as you take a walk down Bryant Park or enjoy a boat ride across the Kodai lake. Another valuable addition to your list of places to visit in monsoon.

#11 Chilika lake – Odisha

Spread over the districts of Puri, Khurda and Ganjam, the Chilika lake spans over a massive area of over 1100 sq km. The lagoon houses many endangered bird and plant species. During the peak migratory season that falls in the months of August and September, birds from as far as the Caspian Sea and Mongolia fly in to make their temporary homes here.

#12 Pahalgam – Jammu & Kashmir

This world famous hill station is located in Jammu & Kashmir. The place lies at the junction of streams flowing from the Sheshnag Lake and the Lidder river making it one of the most sought after holiday destinations. Placed far away from the bustling city life, Pahalgam serves as the perfect monsoon destination.

#13 Mount Abu – Rajasthan

The only hill station in the state of Rajasthan invites tourists to its lap of greenery in the Aravalli mountain range. The monsoon renders an all-new spark to the marble temples here. A trek to the Mewar Dynasty fort, Achalgarh ruins in an activity that comes highly recommended during the rains.

#14 Athirapally falls – Kerala

The Athirapally waterfalls are the largest falls in Kerala. The magnificence of this natural wonder is enhanced during the rains. Many more tourist spots are located nearby as the Chapra falls, butterfly park and the Silver stormwater park, are added attractions.

#15 Khajuraho – Madhya Pradesh

The Khajuraho group of temples is a distinctive yet rich form of art and architecture of the Chandella period. The temples have been declared as world heritage sites by UNESCO. The carvings on the temples become even more distinct during monsoon owing to the heavy rainfall this area receives.