A space-tech company, Taramandal Technologies from Visakhapatnam, has made it to Forbes India and D-Globalist’s ‘Select-200’ list in 2024.

Amongst the 30,000 nominations worldwide, Taramandal Technologies was the only company representing the state of Andhra Pradesh and was the only one to focus on innovations in the field of satellite technology in the entire list.

A total of 200 startups made it to Forbes India and D-Globalist’s ‘Select-200’ list for 2024, Tramandal Technologies being one of them. Tramandal Technologies focuses on creating sustainable satellite technologies, aiming to achieve net-zero orbits and decrease space debris.

The company was founded in 2023 by Andhra University alumni, Vineel Judson, Dr D Rajesh, Dr M Goutham, T Neelakanteshwara Reddy and N Ramajayalakshmi. Taramandal Technologies has been under the mentorship of Professor P Mallikarjuna Rao for years.

The founder and CEO Vineel Judson expressed his pride in getting recognition on a global level and said that the recognition is both a privilege and a responsibility.

With regard to making the ‘Select-200’ list, Forbes India appoints a committee comprising eminent personalities from various fields to review the globalist nominations. This committee will analyze the efforts being made in the respective fields and select the final list.

While only 70 companies and startups from India have a place on this list, there are more than 130 companies from other countries. With the recognition of Forbes India, Taramandal Technologies from Visakhapatnam is said to have an opportunity to draw in international investments.

