The festivities of Diwali have begun in the City of Destiny with firecracker shops being set up at primary locations. One of the most loved festivals, especially by children, Diwali is the time of the year for family gatherings, religious prayers, and of course great food. While the homes are sure to be filled with heavenly aromas of traditional delicacies such as Pulihora, Sweet Pongal, and others, bringing home sweets and gifting our near and dear is a tradition many follow. If you are looking for some of the best sweet shops in Vizag, you are at the right place. Selling some of the best sweets in town, these places have been long-time crowd favourites.

Here is the list of the best sweet shops in Vizag to kick off your Diwali festivities.

Home Food Co

What started as an online sweet shop during the pandemic became a favourite for the Vizagites in no time. Located on the Rythu Bazaar Road in MVP Colony, Home Food Co is a well-lit sweet shop that serves some of the juiciest sweets in town. Grab a pack of their melt-in-your-mouth Motichoor Laddu for a heavenly experience. Not to forget their sinfully sweet Rasagullas. Chum Chum and Cashew Barfi are some of the most recommended items at Home Food Co. The outlet also serves spicy snacks and munchies such as Boondi Mixture, Agra-style Dal Mixture, and Andhra’s own Jantikalu.

Location: Rythu Bazaar Road, MVP Colony

Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sweets

Anyone with a sweet tooth in Vizag must have tried other hot, ghee-coated Bobbatlu here. Serving some of the best Andhra-style sweets in Vizag, Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sweets rose among the ranks and soon became a household name. Mainly famous for their iconic Bobbatlu, they sell sinfully sweet Kajas, Kova, and Laddus. Get your hands on their specialities before crowds hoard the stores in MVP Colony and Lawsons Bay Colony. Try their Masala Peanuts and Chekkalu if you’re planning a family get-together this Diwali.

Location: MVP Colony and Lawsons Bay Colony

Sweet India

An old-time favourite of the Vizagites, Sweet India has a special place in the locals’ hearts. With several branches, this iconic sweet shop is home to authentic North Indian delicacies. From basics such as Gulab Jamun, Kaju Barfi, and Moti Chur Laddu to specialities such as Dry Fruit Slice, Dry Fruit Halwa, and Kaju Apple, this shop gives you every reason to be among your top picks for Diwali sweet shopping. Don’t miss out on their Pancharatan Mixture, Bombay Mixture, Papdi, and other delicious namkeens.

Location: Near VIP Road Junction, Siripuram

Laddu Gopal

A popular choice among youngsters for their delicious evening snacks, such as Pani Puri, Chaats, and Jalebis, Laddu Gopal is home to delectable sweets that steal your heart. This store in MVP Colony serves soft Milk Mysore Pak that shine with a coat of ghee and is sure to take you into a sweet trance. What stands out at Laddu Gopal are the gift boxes packed with a range of dry fruits. If you are searching for places to purchase Diwali gifts for friends and family, there is no better option than to spoil them with the Assorted Sweet Box. Also, don’t forget to try the Malai Laddu here.

Location: MVP Double Road

Syamala Dry Fruits

A store that boasts a wide range of exotic dry fruits, Syamala Dry Fruits is one of the recent additions to the city’s sweet stores. With stores in MVP Colony, Ram Nagar, and a few other locations, this place offers special gifting ideas. Salted Pistas, Dried Apricots, Dry Black Dates, Anjeer, Chilli Roasted Cashews, and other raisins are some of the dry fruits available here. Apart from these, the shop also serves a range of cookies such as Kaju Pista, Crunchy Nuts, Almond Crunch, Ajwain Cookies, and others. Syamala Dry Fruits is also home to traditional sweets and namkeens.

Location: MVP Colony and Ram Nagar

