The dynamic preparations for Diwali have given life to the AS Raja and Andhra University Grounds in Vizag. As stall owners were shouting out orders, workers could be seen religiously carrying around poles, tables, and tents to spring up firecracker shops. The colourful stalls will be ready by 22 October 2022 for the customers to kick off their Diwali shopping. Earlier, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) announced that it has received over 400 applications from vendors to set up stalls in the city. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, firecracker vendors have expressed their optimism that the rise in costs will not affect the Diwali spirit among the locals.

M Ramarao, with 25 years of experience in the field, shared that the budgets have spiked by 20 to 30% this year. According to him, a major firecracker unit in Chennai was closed four months ago, leading to a decrease in the production of well-renowned brands such as Standard, Ajantha, and others. “The stalls this year will be decked with lesser-known brands at hiked prices”, says Ramarao. Nevertheless, he opined that people would not back off from purchasing crackers and would prepare their budgets in line with the increasing costs.

“When it comes to festivals, our people have always been lavish shoppers”, says another vendor at the AS Raja Grounds. He stated that this year has seen a higher price spike, by 30 to 40%, compared to an average hike of 10% in the previous years.

The AS Raja Grounds will host 50 firecracker stalls while the Andhra University Grounds and Old Jail Road are the other hotspots for cracker sales. The sales in Vizag, starting from Saturday, are expected to continue till the afternoon of Diwali.

