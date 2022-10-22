On the occasion of “National Reptile Awareness Day” on 21 October 2022, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam, organized a special awareness programme. As part of the “Zoo Club” and Zoo Outreach program, Purushottam, Biologist, Namitha, Butterfly Park Assistant, Ramana, Public Relations Officer from the Zoo Education Team, went to The Globe School in Madhurawada to educate the students about reptiles.

The students were informed about “Reptiles conservation surviving in natural habitat”. The students were explained about the various species of reptiles found in our country, their behaviour and also characteristics. They were also informed about the reptiles’ body structure and functions. The Zoo education team appealed that everyone should come forward to protect the reptiles living around us in their natural habitats.

“People should be aware and careful about snakes around us. We should not kill the snakes as soon as we see them, we should inform the forest department or the snake rescuers”, the team explained to the students. Students were also made aware of the conservation of Olive Ridley Turtles, related concerns and what can be done by each individual to conserve the sea turtles. Later, a quiz competition was conducted for the students on reptiles. Certificates were awarded to all the participating students, and prizes were awarded to the quiz winners.

The school’s management thanked the Vizag Zoo team for conducting such programs to provide a lot of knowledge and information to the students about wildlife and its conservation. School staff, the IGZP Visakhapatnam education team and others participated in the program conducted on the occasion of National Reptile Awareness Day.

