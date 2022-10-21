With a long weekend ahead, thanks to Diwali, the entertainment quotient is sure to be high with as many as five movies and six web series releasing today on our beloved OTTs. From recent box office blockbusters to much-anticipated new seasons of acclaimed series, the new releases today are something you should catch up on. If you have plans to spend an eco-friendly Diwali with family and friends and some delicious sweets, check this list to know what to watch for quality entertainment.

Here is the list of movies and web series releasing today on OTTs such as Netflix, Amazon, and others.

Bimbisara

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, Bimbisara is a recent Telugu blockbuster starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha Menon, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. This time-travel drama revolves around Bimbisara, a ruthless king from 500 BC. What happens when he stumbles upon an object that teleports him to the future forms the crux of the plot. The movie was a huge commercial success, collecting triple its budget, and was widely appreciated by moviegoers.

OTT platform: Zee5

Pettaikaali

Set in rural Tamil Nadu, Pettaikaali is an action drama starring Kishore, Kalaiarasan, Antony, and others in key roles. The plot revolves around a village that is a hotspot for the traditional Tamil Nadu sport, Jallikattu. How the locals fight the police who try to ban the sport forms the crux of Pettaikaali. The movie is directed by La Rajkumar and is being presented by Vetri Maaran.

OTT platform: Aha

Super Senior Heroes

Starring Manobala, Ambika, Chinni Jayanth, Bhagyaraj, and others in key roles, Super Senior Heroes is a Tamil action comedy directed by Karthik Kumar. The plot revolves around a 65-year-old man who forms a make-believe superhero team to entertain his grandson. But soon, the team has to take up a real and dangerous task when a girl gets kidnapped from their apartment.

OTT platform: Netflix

The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil is an upcoming fantasy film directed by Paul Feig and stars Sophia Anne Caruso, Sofia Wylie, and others in key roles. Two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, get kidnapped by mysterious people and are taken to a school for good and evil. Their friendship is put to test when the duo try to escape.

OTT platform: Netflix

20th Century Girl

Starring Kim Yoo-jung, Byeon Woo-seok, and Park Jung-woo in key roles, 20th Century Girl is a Korean romantic drama directed by Bang Woo-ri. Set in 1999, the plot revolves around a teenage schoolgirl who falls in love with her schoolmate. But her love story takes a turn when she has to leave for the US for heart surgery and asks her best friend to keep an eye on her love interest. 20 years later, her love story gets an unexpected restart.

OTT platform: Netflix

Here are the web series releasing today on OTTs.

Peripheral

The Peripheral is an upcoming sci-fi thriller created by Scott Smith based on a novel of the same name written by William Gibson. A young girl stuck in a small Appalachian town finds relief from her daily routine in video games. When a game manufacturer sends her a new video game system for testing, it opens doors to all her dreams but also puts her family in unforeseen peril. The series features Chloe Grace Mortez in the lead and Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

28 Days Haunted

Three teams of daredevils are sent to the three most haunted locations in the US based on the theories by famous paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The reality show cum web series captures the spooky experiences of the teams there. How they brave past their fear and spend 28 days in the haunted locations forms the show.

OTT platform: Netflix

From Scratch

Starring Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea n the lead roles, From Scratch is an upcoming American romantic drama created by Attica Locke and Tembi Locke. The plot revolves around an artist who falls in love with a charming chef in Italy. She embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience, and hope across cultures and countries.

OTT platform: Netflix

Barbarians S2

Barbarians is a historical war drama created by Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting, and Jan Martin Scharf. The series is a fictional account of the events during the Roman empire’s occupation of Germania, which sparks a rebellion of the Germanic tribes led by their chieftain, Arminius. Barbarians stars Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud, David Schutter, and others in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Four More Shots Please S3

Directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana, Four More Shots Please is a Hindi web series following the lives of four modern-day women, two in their 30s and two in their early 20s. As they weave their flawed lives past love and friendship, the third season will see sad goodbyes, some giggles, and tears with a heavy heart. The series stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Tripling S3

Tripling is a Hindi drama series developed by Sameer Saxena and written by Akarsh Khurana. The series stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar in the lead roles. Three siblings, divorced, jobless, and hopeless, embark on a hilarious journey to find themselves. In the third season, they learn that their parents are planning for a divorce and decide to convince them to stay together.

OTT platform: Zee5

