Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh has set a record by achieving the feat of nearly touching Rs 120 crores in the worldwide pre-release movie rights business. The movie which is releasing this Thursday, 12 May 2022 seems to be promising.

After a two-year gap, Mahesh Babu has made a comeback with director Parasuram and has actively been promoting the film on various platforms. The U/A rated movie has already received worldwide theatrical rights worth 119.5 crores.

The total pre-release business recorded for SVP in Andhra Pradesh stands at 98.5 crores. Nizam sales have been recorded at 36 crores, while Ceeded rights have been recorded at 14 crores. The sale of rights for the movie in Karnataka has touched 8.5 crores. With an overseas business of 11 crores, the rest of India’s sales amount to 10 crores.

With a clear indication of high expectations, the producers have been shelling on multiple promotions for this big-budget movie. In one of a kind move, Twitter associated with the movie and Mahesh Babu by launching a special emoji impersonating Mahesh Babu’s character in the movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

In a recent press meet held in Hyderabad, actor Mahesh Babu also addressed his fans and thanked them for always supporting him. The actor who got teary-eyed said, “A lot has changed in the past two years. I have lost some of my closest friends and family, but your love and admiration for me have never wavered.”

Stay tuned for more such updates