RRR rights sold at whopping price, witnesses staggering pre-release business

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is arguably the most awaited Indian film in the near future. While the expectations on the magnum opus have been high right since its announcement, the stakes have been peaking by the day, given its stellar star cast. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, the film is being scaled on a massive budget under the banner of Danayya DVV. While there are a good 10 months left before release, RRR has already worked wonders with its pre-release business. As per sources, the film’s rights have been sold for a whopping sum of Rs 833 crores.

The rights of RRR for Nizam, which is considered to be one of the crucial areas for a Telugu film’s run, have been bagged for Rs 75 crores while Ceded, which is another major area of business, has been sold for Rs 36 crores. The rights of Vizag, on the other hand, have been purchased for Rs 24 crores. RRR has also raked in staggering figures through digital and satellite rights.

RRR pre-release business breakup

Area Sold for (amount in rupees) Nizam 75 crores Ceded 36 crores Vizag 24 crores East Godavari 18 crores West Godavari 14 crores Krishna 15 crores Guntur 18 crores Nellore 9 crores Overseas 69 crores Digital and Satellite rights 225 crores Tamil theatrical rights 80 crores Hindi theatrical rights 175 crores (advance) Malayalam theatrical rights 25 crores (advance) Other languages 50 crores

Earlier this month, it was officially confirmed that RRR will be hitting the screens on 8 January 2021. “RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile,” the filmmakers had posted on Twitter.