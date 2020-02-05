In what comes as a major disappointment to film lovers, the much-awaited RRR will not be releasing on 30 July 2020. As per an update released by the unit on Wednesday, RRR has got a new release date and will be hitting the theatres on 8 January 2021.

Taking to Twitter, the film’s unit shared, “Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. We understand this is a disappointment, but there’s going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you.”

“RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile,” the unit of RRR updated on the release date.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR comes as a mutli-starrer with the likes of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and others forming the ensemble.