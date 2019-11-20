Bringing the curtains down on several speculations, the team of RRR has finally announced the female lead for Jr NTR and a few other cast members. Theatre artiste Olivia Morris has been roped in to play ‘Jennifer’, who’ll be the love interest of Jr NTR’s character in the magnum opus. The team also revealed the actors who’ll be playing the other crucial roles in the much-awaited film directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will be seen essaying the lead antagonists in RRR.

Taking to social media to make the cast announcements on Wednesday, the RRR makers wrote, “Welcome to Indian cinema, Alison Doody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule… We are glad to have you play lead antagonist.”

Welcome to Indian cinema, #AlisonDoody! Had a wonderful time shooting for your first schedule… We are glad to have you play lead antagonist #LADYSCOTT in #RRRMovie! #RRR pic.twitter.com/ELNUUS0g32 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

Adding to the big reveals about the cast, the RRR team further introduced Ray Stevenson as the other antagonist of the film.

#RayStevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can’t wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR. pic.twitter.com/T0nZnHlMxy — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2019

Welcoming Olivia Morris as the female lead for Jr NTR, the makers wrote, “Welcome aboard Olivia Morris! We are happy to have you play the female lead JENNIFER. Looking forward for the shoot.”

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, RRR is set to hit the screens on 30 July 2020. Being scaled on a massive budget by Danayya DVV, the SS Rajamouli directorial has already piqued interest among film lovers all across the nation. It may be noted that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be playing the female lead of Ram Charan, adding to the star cast of RRR.