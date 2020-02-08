Fines up to Rs 5000 to be imposed at Visakhapatnam Railway Station  

In order to ensure a high standard of cleanliness and hygiene, at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station (A1 class), the Waltair Railway Division officials have geared up to impose hefty fines on those who litter the premises. On Friday, a circular was issued, by the East Coast Railway (ECoR), in this regard. This order, which has been passed as a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission will be implemented across all the divisions under the ECoR from 10 February, 2020.

The amount to be collected at ‘A1’ class and ‘A’ class stations as fines are as follows:

Littering – Rs 100/- to Rs 200/-

Cooking – Rs 500/-

Spitting – Rs 200/- to Rs 300/-

Urinating – Rs 300/- to Rs 400/-

Littering the premises by feeding birds or animals – Rs 300/- to Rs 500/-

Repairing or washing vehicles – Rs 300/- to Rs 500/-

Washing clothes or utensils – Rs 300/- to Rs 500/-

Unauthorised storage of goods – Rs 5000/-

Sticking posters without permission – Rs 1000/- to Rs 2000/-

Destroying railway property – Rs 1000/- to Rs 2000/-

Using plastics less than 50 microns – Rs 300/- to Rs 500/-

The penalties will be varied depending on the station category. Reportedly, station masters, ticket collectors (both Commercial and Operational Departments), and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will have the authority to impose fines against those who affect the cleanliness of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station premises. In 2017-18, a total of 9,301 people were fined, under the Waltair Railway Division, for littering and spitting. The number rose to 10,582 in 2018-19.