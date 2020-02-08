The Night Food and Craft Bazaar in Visakhapatnam has opened to a good response from the denizens. Decked up with flashy lights, the bazaar was inaugurated last week by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana. Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, YSRCP MLA Amarnath Gudivada, VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, and other dignitaries were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

As the bazaar enters its second week, foodies in the city have welcomed the move to set up a dedicated zone for the hawkers. “It’s a welcome initiative. Lack of adequate dining options for the nocturnals in the city has been a complaint for long. Now that these trucks and stalls stay open until midnight, the scene is much better,” shares Sriram, who works the night shift for an organisation in Visakhapatnam.

“Different stalls lined up at one place, that too in the open, is a welcome addition to the city’s thriving food scene,” says Ananya, a college student in the city.

Located on Government Women’s College Road, near the VMRDA Central Park, the Night Food Bazaar consists of a number of licensed food stalls and invites guests from 4 pm to 2 am. The variety of food on offer includes dosas, shawarmas, momos, South Indian tiffins, fast food, and sodas among others. The Bazaar is also touted to soon feature handicrafts and DWCRA stalls.