Night Food Street to be inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

A ‘Night Food Street’ is all set to be launched, in Visakhapatnam, which will offer fresh food at odd hours. Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister, Botcha Satyanarayana, will inaugurate the food street on 1 February, 2020. This is situated on a service road, opposite to Visakha Government Degree College for Women in Vizag. The inauguration was initially scheduled for 26 January, but was postponed to meet the availability of the MAUD Minister.

Visakhapatnam has a number of employees working late in the night. Being an educational and commercial hub in North Andhra, the city also witnesses many non-locals, including traders, students and others making frequent visits. With Vizag slowly turning into a bustling city, even during nights, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has granted permission to traders to set up stalls, and offer a variety of food, until 2AM.

The ‘Night Food Street’ in Vizag will house twenty-two shops. From steamed idlis to a variety of bhajjis, from kebabs to momos, the stalls will serve a variety of dishes. In a bid to satiate post-midnight hunger pangs, the GVMC officials have decided to add seventy-three new stalls in the coming months. More such facilities are being planned in the city, at YSR City Central Park, MVP Colony and near Tenneti Park.