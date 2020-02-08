The Andhra Pradesh State Government has decided to extend the length of the Vizag Metro Rail up to 79.91 km, in the first phase. In this regard, the State Government issued an order to the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC), on Friday, to appoint a new consultant for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project. The AMRC has also been directed to consult the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Limited, and the Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) Limited.

As reported earlier, the first phase of the metro rail in Vizag was initially scheduled to be taken up in three corridors for a length of 46.4 km. With the latest declaration, the corridor proposed, from Gajuwaka to Kommadi, will be extended to the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport, from 34.23 km to 67.74 km. The other corridors are Gurudwara to the Old Post Office (5.26 km) and Thatichetlapalem to the Rama Krishna Beach Road (6.91 km).

As part of the second phase of the metro rail project in Vizag, a 60 km-long trackless tram line has been proposed. These trams, which run on virtual tracks on the road, work based on the autonomous rail rapid transit system. Sensors on the coaches will identify these virtual tracks. The State Government has also authorised the AMRC to invite companies to prepare a DPR for this project as well.