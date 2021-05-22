In a piece of unfortunate news, suspended Narsipatnam Area Hospital doctor K Sudhakar dies in Vizag. His video complaining to the government about the non-availability of masks, PPE kits and Covid material died from a cardiac arrest on Thursday night.

It may be recalled that last year, a video went viral after a 55-year-old K Sudhakar, a doctor at Narsipatnam Area Hospital allegedly blamed the government for not providing PPE kits, masks and Covid material for the staff attending Covid duties. Soon after the video went viral, the doctor was suspended on April 8, 2020. A video also went viral with Sudhakar without shirt stopping vehicles on the road in Akkayyapalem and created a scene making abusive remarks on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A case had been registered on Sudhakar and the High Court had ordered a CBI probe.

He was also declared mentally ill and was being treated at the Government Hospital of Mental Care and his mental health being assessed. The final judgement on his case was to be announced in April 2021 but it was postponed.

Sudhakar, meanwhile, tests positive for Covid-19 and recovers. Doctor Sudhakar later reportedly dies of cardiac arrest at his residence in Seethammadhara, Vizag. According to his family members, Sudhakar was depressed over the last few days, as the final judgement on his case had been postponed. His final rites were performed on Friday.

Hearing about his death, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Dr. Sudhakar, who questioned the Government on providing masks from the government, was tortured and which led to him being admitted to the Mental Hospital.