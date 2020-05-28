Dr Sudhakar, who was recently admitted to the Government Hospital for Mental Care in Vizag, has written a letter and alleged that the hospital staff are unnecessarily administering him drugs that are used for schizophrenic patients. In his four-page letter to the Superintendent of the hospital, on Wednesday, he stated that the drugs may have grave side effects on him, some of which have already manifested.

The doctor, with the help of his family, released latest pictures of himself on Wednesday. Dr Sudhakar, his mother Kaveri Bai and other family members stated that the drugs have caused infections on his lips, caused blurred vision, broncho pneumonia, shortness of breath and complete stoppage of urine functions. The letter also claimed that Dr. Sudhakar is uncomfortable staying at the Government hospital. The family requested the authorities to shift the doctor to a private hospital with better facilities.

In his letter, Dr Sudhakar also wrote that he had received many calls wherein he was abused “vulgarly”. He further alleged that the police tired to “irritate” him and file a “false case” against him. “The hospital atmosphere is disturbing me and the drugs they are using may make me a psycho,” he further added.

Meanwhile, the kin of Dr Sudhakar alleged that the government authorities have framed him for raising complaints about non-availability of PPEs and masks at the Narsipatnam Government Hospital earlier this year. His mother questioned as to how the policemen who arrested him concluded that he was mentally ill, without observing him for 48 hours. Alleging that political vendetta was behind the discomfort caused to Dr Sudhakar, his mother demanded suspension of all the policemen who allegedly manhandled him at the time of his arrest. Further, the family alleged that Dr Sudhakar was misdiagnosed as mentally-ill, and there is no possibility of a mentally sick patient to write a four-page letter.

Last week, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered the CBI to probe into the case and submit the findings within eight weeks. The orders were given following a mismatch in statements made by parties involved. While official records stated that there were no injuries on the doctor’s body, Dr Sudhakar in his letter claimed that his injuries caused in the tussle between him and local police, weren’t treated by the healthcare staff.