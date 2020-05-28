A 73-year-old woman from RR Venkatapuram passed away at the King George Hospital (KGH), Vizag, on Tuesday night. It is to be noted that the woman was a victim of horrific styrene gas leak tragedy at LG Polymers plant in Vizag.

According to sources, the woman had initially fallen ill after inhaling the poisonous gas. The gas leak victim was admitted to KGH in Vizag on 7 May 2020 and was later discharged. However, on 19 May 2020, the woman reportedly developed respiratory problems, dehydration and was re-admitted at the KGH. While being treated at the hospital, the elderly woman died on Tuesday night.

While her relatives fear a recurrence of health problems due to the gas leak, KGH Superintendent, Dr G Arjuna confirmed that the woman had earlier been treated and discharged. The KGH Superintendent shared that after being brought back, she was put on ventilator support. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, AMC Principal, Dr P V Sudhakar shared that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The final report cannot be obtained soon as most of the organs will be sent for medical examination, he further added.

Last week, the LG Polymers authorities shifted their entire inventory of the styrene stock from Visakhapatnam, back to Korea. On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued orders to seize the plant. However, the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, sanctioned emergency access to 30 employees of LG Polymers India Ltd to supervise its plant in Vizag.

Following the gas leak incident in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh State Government took several measures in an attempt to restore normalcy in the affected areas. Chief Minister YS Jagan announced an exgratia of Rs 1 crore to the families of those who were killed in the gas leak mishap. Furthermore, special teams, constituting experts in pulmonology, gastroenterology, neurology, and pediatrics were deployed to provide medical care to the survivors residing in the villages affected by the gas leak.