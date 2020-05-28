Andhra Pradesh reported 54 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning as the total number of cases in the state rose to 2841. Among the newly registered cases, two patients from Kurnool, one patient each from Guntur and Chittoor have been identified to have returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. As per the data gathered over the past 24 hours, 45 people were discharged across the state and one patient from Kurnool succumbed to the virus.

While the total number of foreign returnees who tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 111, cumulative cases from other states account for 293. Andhra Pradesh currently reports 824 active cases while the COVID-19 death toll stands at 59. 1958 patients have been discharged so far.

Meanwhile, Vizag reported no new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. As per an update on Wednesday evening, 2 more patients were discharged in the district after recovering from the infection. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag currently is 99 while a patient had earlier died due to the disease. In another development in the district, Visakhapatnam District Collector, on Wednesday, de-notified MTC Palem as a containment cluster for not reporting new COVID-19 cases for the past 28 days.

The COVID-19 cases in India have neared the 1.6 lakh mark. The country reported 6566 new cases and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours. While over 67,000 patients have recovered so far, more than 4,500 people have died due to the infection. Maharashtra, with over 50,000 cases, remains the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are among the other states that have been witnessing coronavirus cases rise by the day.