Vizag has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases over the past few days. As of Wednesday evening, the district tally rose to 84 with two new cases being reported from Dibbapalem and Gyanapuram in the city. In a bid to keep the citizens informed about the current demarcated zones in the city, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has listed out the core areas and buffer areas in each containment zone under its limits.

Core and buffer areas of the containment zones under GVMC limits:

Sharing the map showing KRM Colony containment zone, the GVMC demarcated a radius of 200 metres around the epicentre (the residence of COVID-19 patient) as the core area. The 200 metres radius around the core area is notified as a buffer area which included Rythu Bazaar, and State Bank of India near Alluri Sita Ramaraju Statue, among others.

The core area in Jagannadhapuram containment zone, Akkayyapalem, includes Sri Kanya Threatre Road. MES Quarters and Railway Office fall under the 200-metre buffer zone. While a part of Sai Madhava Nagar falls under the core area of Vepagunta containment zone, rest of the colony and Anjaneya Nagar come under the Vepagunta buffer area.

Mentioning that the Chengal Rao Peta containment zone falls under the dormant category, the GVMC notified Ward 22 under the core area. As Dandu Bazaar, in Visakhapatnam, has been witnessing an increase in coronavirus severity, the officials demarcated 500 metres radius as a core area around the epicentre, and a 500-metre buffer area surrounding the core area, under very active category. Ward 20 in Vizag falls under Dandu Bazaar containment zone. Gnanapuram containment zone has been notified under very active category too.

Gopalapatnam containment zone comes under the dormant category, where Balaji Public School, Vivekananda Convent and others are under core area. In Jalaripeta containment zone, Ward 22 is considered a buffer area. Madhavadhara containment zone which is now under dormant category includes Narasimha Nagar, Water tank road, and Seethanna gardens.

FCI Nagar, Siva Nagar, and Railway Quarters from Marripalem containment zone come under the core area. The Muslim Thatichetlapalem (MTC Palem) containment zone which is now under dormant category has Ward 32 in the core area. The MGM High School containment zone has Ward 27 and Ward 28 under the core and buffer areas respectively. Kalabharati Auditorium falls under the core area of the Pithapuram containment zone. Maddilapalem Junction, APSRTC Bus Terminal at Maddilapalem, and the Institute of Charted Accountants of India (ICAI) office come under the buffer area.

Under the Priyadarshi Colony containment zone in Vizag, Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Vambay Colony fall under the core area. Ashok Nagar, KL Rao Nagar, Vikash Nagar, Nethaji Colony, Sanjeev Colony, and Bapuji Colony fall under buffer area. Santoshi Matha temple in the Railway new colony containment zone is nearby the epicentre. Ward 33 falls under its core area. Under Relliveedhi containment zone, Polamamba Temple and Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh are under core area. III Town Police Station, District Police Office, Andhra University dispensary and others fall under the buffer area. Sai Madhav Nagar which falls under Vepagunta containment zone is now under the dormant category. Lakshmi Narasimha Nagar falls under its core area. EPDCL Office, Good Sheperd School and others include core area of Simhadripuram colony containment zone.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority, Narayana Education Institute, Nalanda College Hostel and others fall the core area of the Srinagar colony containment zone. RTC Complex Junction, Dwaraka Nagar, Etasi Timpany School, Rama Talkies Junction, and others fall under its buffer area. Ward 29 of GVMC falls under the buffer area of the Kobbari Thota containment zone. Rajulapalem comes under the core area of Vadlapudi containment zone. Kasipalem and Appikonda of Vadlapudi, in Vizag, fall under the buffer area.

Core area and Buffer area:

Considering the residence of the COVID-19 patient as the epicentre, a radius around it will be demarcated as a core area. The radius will be decided based on the mapping of cases and their geographic dispersion. The radius further surrounding the core area is known as a buffer area. According to the latest MHA guidelines, the district authorities hold the power to demarcate the zones.