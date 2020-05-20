Visakhapatnam reports two new coronavirus cases, district count up to 84

The total number of coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam district rose to 84 with two new cases being reported on Wednesday evening. The latest cases have been reported from the areas of Dibbapalem, in Dandu Bazaar, and Gnanapuram in the city. The district registered its 82nd case( Chandaka Veedhi) on Tuesday night.

As of the evening of 20 May, the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam is 26,363. While 25,911 have turned negative, 84 samples tested positive for the virus. The results of the remaining 368 samples are currently awaited.

It may be noted that Dandu Bazaar and Gnanapuram, in Visakhapatnam, have been witnessing an increase in coronavirus severity with new cases being reported. While four individuals, belonging to the same family, from Gnanapuram tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, Dandu Bazaar too reported about two cases over the past few days. Consequently, these areas, which are currently demarcated as containment zones, have been under the watchful eyes of the authorities.

Other containment zones in Visakhapatnam include Muslim Thatichetlapalem, Railway New Colony, Rangireeju Veedhi, Madhavadhara, Chengal Rao Peta, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem, Srinagar, KRM Colony, Pitapuram Colony, Relli Veedhi, One Town Jalaripeta, Simhadripuram, Vadlapudi, Sai Madhava Nagar, Naidu Thota, Appannapalem, Vepagunta, Priyadarshini Colony (Gajuwaka), Chinna Waltair, Akkayyapalem, Jagannadhapuram, SVP Nagar (Kobbari Thota), Neelamma Vepa Chettu, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota), Bailapudi (Cheedikada).

The count in Andhra Pradesh too has been on the rise with the state reporting about 68 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning. The state tally, as per the bulletin released on Wednesday morning, stands at 2407.

On the national front, the number of COVID-19 cases has been witnessing a constant spike. With over 5600 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, the nation-wide tally of the infection neared 1,07,000 while about 3300 people have succumbed to the disease. On Wednesday, the Health Ministry stated that the recovery rate in the country has improved to 39.62% with at least 42,298 people recovering from coronavirus so far.