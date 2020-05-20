GVMC Commissioner directs staff to mark 100% attendance in office

Andhra Pradesh State Government has made 100% attendance mandatory from 21 May, in government offices. In line with the State Government’s decision, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana directed the staff under the corporation to attend the office without fail.

In accordance with the State Government’s directives, the respective heads of the departments should monitor the health and hygiene of the employees every day. The Commissioner requested every official working in the GVMC to comply with government-issued guidelines.

Guidelines to be followed by GVMC:

Before entering the GVMC office premises, staff should undergo a thermal scanning at the entrance and apply the sanitizer every day. The premises of the corporation should be sanitised on a daily basis. Surfaces of the commonly used doorknobs, elevators, and other places should be cleaned thoroughly. Arrangements to wash hands should be facilitated.

Any individual without wearing a mask will not be allowed inside the GVMC office. Every employee must adhere to the six feet physical distance restrictions at the workplace. Those who work at the GVMC office should wash hands with soap or sanitiser for every 2 hours. While sneezing, an employee must cover the mouths with tissue paper or elbow. Chewing and spitting pan, gutka or tobacco are strictly prohibited and those who violate the rules will be charged. Office premises, including common areas such as dining rooms, etc., should be set up in order to accommodate social distancing.

Files should only be processed through e-Office only. Employees should avoid using hard copies of files and documents. Meetings should be reduced and video conference should be encouraged. Employees should take care of their health. In case they develop symptoms such as fever or respiratory problems, they should leave the workplace immediately and quarantine themselves. During such circumstances, leaves will be sanctioned to the employees.

Visitor access should be restricted and the office premises should be kept open. Adequate arrangements should be made to receive complaints from the public. Every employee must follow the instructions issued by the government from time to time to control and prevent COVID – 19. However, employees with high-risk health issues, women, and elderly individuals are allowed to work from home.