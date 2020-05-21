Complete list of 200 trains set to be operated across India from 1 June

Indian Railways, on Wednesday, released a list of 200 trains (100 pairs) that will be operated across the country from 1 June. The bookings for these special trains have commenced from 10 AM on 21 May 2020. Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that the trains will be run while ensuring strict precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among the trains announced, Visakhapatnam has been allotted two pairs. While trains 02805/06 of AP Express will be connecting Visakhapatnam and New Delhi, the trains 02727/28 of Godavari Express will be connecting Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

List of the 200 trains (100 pairs) that will be operated from 1 June across India:

1. 01016/15 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) Kushinagar Express

2. 01019/20 Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar Konarka Express

3. 01061/62 Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga Darbhanga Express

4. 01071/72 Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi Kamayani Express

5. 01093/94 Mumbai CST Varanasi Mahanagri Express

6. 01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express

7. 01301/02 Mumbai CST Ksr Bengaluru Udyan Express

8. 02156/55 H. Nizamuddin Habibganj Bhopal Express

9. 02230/29 New Delhi Lucknow Jn Lucknow Mail

10. 02296/95 Danapur Ksr Bengaluru Sanghmitra Express

11. 02377/78 Sealdah New Alipurduar Padatik Express

12. 02392/91 New Delhi Rajgir Shramjevi Express

13. 02394/93 New Delhi Rajendra Nagar Sampoorn Kranti Express

14. 02418/17 New Delhi Prayagraj Pragraj Expess

15. 02420/19 New Delhi Lucknow Gomti Express

16. 02407/08 ASR NJP Karambhum i Exp

17. 02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata express

18. 02452/51 New Delhi Kanpur Shram Shakti Express

19. 02463/64 Jodhpur Delhi S Rohilla Samprak kranti

20. 02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur express

21. 02479/80 Bandra (T) Jodhpur Suryanagri Express

22. 02533/34 Lucknow Jn Mumbai CST Pushpak Express

23. 02555/56 Hisar Gorakhpur Gorakhdham Express

24. 02560/59 New Delhi Manduadih Shivganga Express

25. 02618/17 H. Nizamuddin Ernakulam Mangla Express

26. 04009/10 Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari Champaran Satyagrah Express

27. 02629/30 New Delhi Yesvantpur KarnatakaSamprak kranti Express

28. 02701/02 Mumbai CST Hyderabad Husain Sagar Express

29. 02703/04 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express

30. 02715/16 H. S. Nanded Amritsar Sachkhand Express

31. 02724/23 New Delhi Hyderabad Telangana Express

32. 02792/91 Danapur Secunderabad Express

33. 02801/02 Puri New Delhi Purushottam Express

34. 02810/09 Howrah Mumbai CST HWH-Mumbai Mail

35. 02833/34 Ahmedabad Howrah Express

36. 02904/03 Amritsar Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail

37. 02916/15 Delhi Ahmedabad Ashram Express

38. 02926/25 Amritsar Bandra (T) Paschim Express

39. 02933/34 Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Karnavati Express

40. 02963/64 H. Nizamuddin Udaipur City Mewar Express

41. 08183/84 Tatanagar Danapur Express

42. 05484/83 Delhi Alipurduar Mahananda Express

43. 06345/46 Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central Netrvati Express

44. 02805/06 Visakhapatnam New Delhi AP Express

45. 02182/81 H. Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express

46. 02418/17 New Delhi Varanasi Mahamana Express

47. 02955/56 Mumbai Central jaipur Express

48. 07201/02 Guntur Secunderabad Golconda Express

49. 02793/94 Tirupati Nizamabad Rayalseema Express

50. 09165/66 Ahmedabad Darbhanga Sabarmati Express

51. 09167/68 Ahmedabad Varanasi Sabarmati Express

52. 09045/46 Surat Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express

53. 03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak (T) Express

54. 02553/54 Saharsa New Delhi Vaishali Express

55. 02307/08 Howrah Jodhpu/Bikaner Express

56. 02381/82 Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express

57. 02303/04 Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express

58. 02141/42 Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra Express

59. 02557/58 Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express

60. 05273/74 Raxaul Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express

61. 02419/20 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Suhaildev Express

62. 02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express

63. 09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Express

64. 04673/74 Amritsar Jaynagar Shaheed Express

65. 04649/50 Amritsar Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express

66. 02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) Express

67. 05955/56 Dibrugarh Delhi Brahmputra Mail

68. 02149/50 Pune Danapur Express

69. 02947/48 Ahmedabad Patna Azimabad Express

70. 05645/46 Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati Express

71. 02727/28 Hyderabad Visakhapatnam Godavari Express

72. 09083/84 Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur Via Surat

73. 09089/90 Ahmedabad Gorakhpur Via Surat

74. 02245/12246 Howrah (1050) Yasvantpur (1600) Duronto Express

75. 02201/22202 Sealdah (2000) Puri (0435) Duronto Express

76. 02213/22214 Shalimar (2200) Patna (0640) Duronto Express

77. 02283/12284 Ernakulam (2325) Nizamuddin (1940) Duronto Express

78. 02285/12286 Secundarabad (1310) Nizamuddin (1035) Duronto Express

79. 02073/74 Howrah Jn (1325) Bhubaneswar (2020) Jan Shatabdi Express

80. 02023/24 Howrah Jn (1405) Patna Jn (2245) Jan Shatabdi Express

81. 02365/66 Patna (0600) Ranchi (1355) Jan Shatabdi Express

82. 02091/92 Dehradun (1545) Kathgodam (2335) Jan Shatabdi Express

83. 02067/68 Guwahati (0630) Jorhat Town (1320) Jan Shatabdi Express

84. 02053/54 Haridwar (1445) Amritsar (2205) Jan Shatabdi Express

85. 02055/56 New Delhi (1520) Dehradun (2110)) Jan Shatabdi Express

86. 02057/58 New Delhi (1435) Una Himachal (2210) Jan Shatabdi Express

87. 02065/66 Ajmer (0540) Delhi Sarai Rohilla (1135) Jan Shatabdi Express

88. 02069/70 Raigarh (0620) Gondia (1325) Jan Shatabdi Express

89. 02021/22 Howrah (0620) Barbil (1305) Jan Shatabdi Express

90. 02075/76 Calicut (1345) Trivendrum (2135) Jan Shatabdi Express

91. 02081/82 Kannur (0450) Trivendrum (1425) Jan Shatabdi Express

92. 02079/80 Bengaluru (0600) Hubli (1345) Jan Shatabdi Express

93. 02089/90 Yashwantpur (1730) Shivamoga Town (2155) Jan Shatabdi Express

94. 02059/60 Kota (0555) Nizamuddin (1230) Jan Shatabdi Express

95. 02061/62 Habibganj (1740) Jabalpur (2255) Jan Shatabdi Express

96. 09037/38 Bandra(T) Gorakhpur Avadh Express

97. 09039/40 Bandra(T) Muzaffarpur Avadh Express

98. 02565/66 Darbhanga New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti

99. 02917/18 Ahmedabad Nizamuddin Gujarat Sampark Kranti

100. 02779/80 Vasco da Gama Nizamuddin Goa Express

What do you need to know?

Other regular Passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice.

There will be no unreserved coach in the train.

Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating(2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers.

Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days.

Only passengers with Confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway station.

Screening to be done before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train.

Concessions for four categories of Divyangjan concession and 11 categories of patient concessions are permitted in these special trains.

On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT

No Linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel.

The Railways also stated that the temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose. Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at Railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers. Zonal railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains and observe the safety, security, and hygiene protocols.