Complete list of 200 trains set to be operated across India from 1 June

Indian Railways, on Wednesday, released a list of 200 trains (100 pairs) that will be operated across the country from 1 June. The bookings for these special trains have commenced from 10 AM on 21 May 2020. Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that the trains will be run while ensuring strict precautionary measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Among the trains announced, Visakhapatnam has been allotted two pairs. While trains 02805/06 of AP Express will be connecting Visakhapatnam and New Delhi, the trains 02727/28 of Godavari Express will be connecting Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.
List of the 200 trains (100 pairs) that will be operated from 1 June across India:
- 1. 01016/15 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) Kushinagar Express
- 2. 01019/20 Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar Konarka Express
- 3. 01061/62 Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga Darbhanga Express
- 4. 01071/72 Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi Kamayani Express
- 5. 01093/94 Mumbai CST Varanasi Mahanagri Express
- 6. 01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express
- 7. 01301/02 Mumbai CST Ksr Bengaluru Udyan Express
- 8. 02156/55 H. Nizamuddin Habibganj Bhopal Express
- 9. 02230/29 New Delhi Lucknow Jn Lucknow Mail
- 10. 02296/95 Danapur Ksr Bengaluru Sanghmitra Express
- 11. 02377/78 Sealdah New Alipurduar Padatik Express
- 12. 02392/91 New Delhi Rajgir Shramjevi Express
- 13. 02394/93 New Delhi Rajendra Nagar Sampoorn Kranti Express
- 14. 02418/17 New Delhi Prayagraj Pragraj Expess
- 15. 02420/19 New Delhi Lucknow Gomti Express
- 16. 02407/08 ASR NJP Karambhum i Exp
- 17. 02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata express
- 18. 02452/51 New Delhi Kanpur Shram Shakti Express
- 19. 02463/64 Jodhpur Delhi S Rohilla Samprak kranti
- 20. 02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur express
- 21. 02479/80 Bandra (T) Jodhpur Suryanagri Express
- 22. 02533/34 Lucknow Jn Mumbai CST Pushpak Express
- 23. 02555/56 Hisar Gorakhpur Gorakhdham Express
- 24. 02560/59 New Delhi Manduadih Shivganga Express
- 25. 02618/17 H. Nizamuddin Ernakulam Mangla Express
- 26. 04009/10 Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari Champaran Satyagrah Express
- 27. 02629/30 New Delhi Yesvantpur KarnatakaSamprak kranti Express
- 28. 02701/02 Mumbai CST Hyderabad Husain Sagar Express
- 29. 02703/04 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express
- 30. 02715/16 H. S. Nanded Amritsar Sachkhand Express
- 31. 02724/23 New Delhi Hyderabad Telangana Express
- 32. 02792/91 Danapur Secunderabad Express
- 33. 02801/02 Puri New Delhi Purushottam Express
- 34. 02810/09 Howrah Mumbai CST HWH-Mumbai Mail
- 35. 02833/34 Ahmedabad Howrah Express
- 36. 02904/03 Amritsar Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail
- 37. 02916/15 Delhi Ahmedabad Ashram Express
- 38. 02926/25 Amritsar Bandra (T) Paschim Express
- 39. 02933/34 Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Karnavati Express
- 40. 02963/64 H. Nizamuddin Udaipur City Mewar Express
- 41. 08183/84 Tatanagar Danapur Express
- 42. 05484/83 Delhi Alipurduar Mahananda Express
- 43. 06345/46 Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central Netrvati Express
- 44. 02805/06 Visakhapatnam New Delhi AP Express
- 45. 02182/81 H. Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express
- 46. 02418/17 New Delhi Varanasi Mahamana Express
- 47. 02955/56 Mumbai Central jaipur Express
- 48. 07201/02 Guntur Secunderabad Golconda Express
- 49. 02793/94 Tirupati Nizamabad Rayalseema Express
- 50. 09165/66 Ahmedabad Darbhanga Sabarmati Express
- 51. 09167/68 Ahmedabad Varanasi Sabarmati Express
- 52. 09045/46 Surat Chhapra Tapti Ganga Express
- 53. 03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak (T) Express
- 54. 02553/54 Saharsa New Delhi Vaishali Express
- 55. 02307/08 Howrah Jodhpu/Bikaner Express
- 56. 02381/82 Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express
- 57. 02303/04 Howrah New Delhi Poorva Express
- 58. 02141/42 Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra Express
- 59. 02557/58 Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar Sapt Kranti Express
- 60. 05273/74 Raxaul Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express
- 61. 02419/20 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Suhaildev Express
- 62. 02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express
- 63. 09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Express
- 64. 04673/74 Amritsar Jaynagar Shaheed Express
- 65. 04649/50 Amritsar Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express
- 66. 02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T) Express
- 67. 05955/56 Dibrugarh Delhi Brahmputra Mail
- 68. 02149/50 Pune Danapur Express
- 69. 02947/48 Ahmedabad Patna Azimabad Express
- 70. 05645/46 Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati Express
- 71. 02727/28 Hyderabad Visakhapatnam Godavari Express
- 72. 09083/84 Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur Via Surat
- 73. 09089/90 Ahmedabad Gorakhpur Via Surat
- 74. 02245/12246 Howrah (1050) Yasvantpur (1600) Duronto Express
- 75. 02201/22202 Sealdah (2000) Puri (0435) Duronto Express
- 76. 02213/22214 Shalimar (2200) Patna (0640) Duronto Express
- 77. 02283/12284 Ernakulam (2325) Nizamuddin (1940) Duronto Express
- 78. 02285/12286 Secundarabad (1310) Nizamuddin (1035) Duronto Express
- 79. 02073/74 Howrah Jn (1325) Bhubaneswar (2020) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 80. 02023/24 Howrah Jn (1405) Patna Jn (2245) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 81. 02365/66 Patna (0600) Ranchi (1355) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 82. 02091/92 Dehradun (1545) Kathgodam (2335) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 83. 02067/68 Guwahati (0630) Jorhat Town (1320) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 84. 02053/54 Haridwar (1445) Amritsar (2205) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 85. 02055/56 New Delhi (1520) Dehradun (2110)) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 86. 02057/58 New Delhi (1435) Una Himachal (2210) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 87. 02065/66 Ajmer (0540) Delhi Sarai Rohilla (1135) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 88. 02069/70 Raigarh (0620) Gondia (1325) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 89. 02021/22 Howrah (0620) Barbil (1305) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 90. 02075/76 Calicut (1345) Trivendrum (2135) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 91. 02081/82 Kannur (0450) Trivendrum (1425) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 92. 02079/80 Bengaluru (0600) Hubli (1345) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 93. 02089/90 Yashwantpur (1730) Shivamoga Town (2155) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 94. 02059/60 Kota (0555) Nizamuddin (1230) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 95. 02061/62 Habibganj (1740) Jabalpur (2255) Jan Shatabdi Express
- 96. 09037/38 Bandra(T) Gorakhpur Avadh Express
- 97. 09039/40 Bandra(T) Muzaffarpur Avadh Express
- 98. 02565/66 Darbhanga New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti
- 99. 02917/18 Ahmedabad Nizamuddin Gujarat Sampark Kranti
- 100. 02779/80 Vasco da Gama Nizamuddin Goa Express
What do you need to know?
- Other regular Passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice.
- There will be no unreserved coach in the train.
- Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating(2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers.
- Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station.
- The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days.
- Only passengers with Confirmed tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway station.
- Screening to be done before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter /board the train.
- Concessions for four categories of Divyangjan concession and 11 categories of patient concessions are permitted in these special trains.
- On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state/UT
- No Linen, blankets, and curtains shall be provided inside the train. Passengers are advised to carry their own linen for the travel.
The Railways also stated that the temperature inside AC coaches shall be suitably regulated for this purpose. Zonal Railways have been instructed to ensure that there are separate entry and exit gates at Railway stations to the extent feasible so that there is no face to face movement of passengers. Zonal railways will be guided by standard social distancing guidelines on stations and trains and observe the safety, security, and hygiene protocols.