‘And it’s official’: Rana Daggubati shares photos with lady love Miheeka Bajaj

Actor Rana Daggubati took to social media on Thursday to share photos with his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj. The couple can be seen donning traditional attire amid a floral decor. Sharing the photos with his followers, the actor wrote: “And it’s official!!”

As per reports, both the families arranged a formal meeting on Wednesday to discuss and finalise the date for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding.

The photos of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj soon went viral with several fans and celebrities, from the film fraternity, wishing the duo on the occasion. Early congratulatory messages poured in from Varun Tej, Sivakarthikeyan, Saina Nehwal, Vikram Prabhu, and Anil Kapoor among others.

Miheeka too shared an image on her Instagram handle with the caption, “To the beginning of forever”.

Earlier this month, Rana Daggubati gave a pleasant surprise by officially introducing Miheeka Bajaj as his fiancee. Sharing an adorable picture, the Baahubali actor wrote, “And she said Yes.”

On the work front, Rana Daggubati’s Aranya was scheduled to hit theatres on 2 April. The release has been postponed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The 35-year-old actor is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming film, Viraata Parvam, once the ongoing lockdown is lifted. Co-starring Sai Pallavi Senthamarai, the movie is being directed by Venu Udugula.