Andhra Pradesh sees COVID-19 cases rise to 2452, reports 68% recovery rate

As 45 news COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours, the state tally mounted to 2452, as on Thursday morning. According to the bulletin released by the Health Department, 8,092 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours, out of which, 45 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus across the state. Currently, the COVID-19 recovery rate of Andhra Pradesh stands at 68%.

Out of the newly registered cases in Andhra Pradesh, 4 people returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. Two of them are from Chittoor district while 2 are from Nellore. The COVID-19 count from other states currently in Andhra Pradesh account for a total of 153 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra: 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11 and Tamil Nadu: 3). Out of these, 128 cases are currently marked active.

Over the past 24 hours, 41 individuals were discharged and one patient from Nellore succumbed to the virus. Out of the 2,452 registered cases, 1,680 individuals have been discharged so far after testing negative for the coronavirus, thereby boosting the COVID-19 recovery rate in Andhra Pradesh. As of Thursday morning, 718 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the state. The death toll of the state currently stands at 54.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam district rose to 84 on Wednesday evening with two new cases being reported on Wednesday evening. The latest cases have been reported from the areas of Dibbapalem, in Dandu Bazaar, and Gnanapuram in the city. The district registered its 82nd case( Chandaka Veedhi) on Tuesday night.

Note: The district-wise tally of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh has not been updated by the State Government at the time of publishing this article. The data here will be updated once it is confirmed by credible sources.