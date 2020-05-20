COVID-19 count in Andhra Pradesh reaches 2407 as 68 more test positive

The COVID-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 2407 with 68 more individuals testing positive over the past 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by the Health Department on Wednesday morning.

While 9,159 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, 68 individuals tested positive for the coronavirus across the state. 53 patients were discharged while Kurnool witnessed a COVID-19 death. Overall, 1639 have been discharged while 715 are undergoing treatment. As on Wednesday morning, the death toll of the state stood at 53.

Out of the newly registered cases in Andhra Pradesh, 10 people returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. Six of them are from Chittoor district while 4 are from Nellore. The COVID-19 count from other states currently in Andhra Pradesh account for a total of 153 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra: 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11 and Tamil Nadu: 3). Out of these, 128 cases are currently marked active.

In Visakhapatnam, Allipuram, Shanti Nagar (NAD), Kanchumamba Colony (Gajuwaka), Revidi Venkatapuram, Komati Veedhi in Narsipatnam have now been denotified as containment zones for not reporting a single COVID-19 case for the past 28 days. These areas have now been marked as green zones.

The areas that have been notified as containment zones in Visakhapatnam include Muslim Thatichetlapalem, Railway New Colony, Rangireeju Veedhi, Madhavadhara, Dandu Bazaar, Chengal Rao Peta, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem, Srinagar, KRM Colony, Pitapuram Colony, Relli Veedhi, One Town Jalaripeta, Simhadripuram, Vadlapudi, Sai Madhava Nagar, Naidu Thota, Appannapalem, Vepagunta, Priyadarshini Colony (Gajuwaka), Chinna Waltair, Akkayyapalem, Jagannadhapuram, SVP Nagar (Kobbari Thota), Neelamma Vepa Chettu, Gnanapuram, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota), Bailapudi (Cheedikada).

Note: The district-wise tally of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh has not been updated by the State Government at the time of publishing this article. The data here will be updated once it is confirmed by credible sources.