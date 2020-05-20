Watch: David Warner dances to Pakka Local on Jr NTR’s birthday

Take a look at David Warner’s updated CV and we bet you wouldn’t find just those stunning switch-hits as his super skill. If his recent spree on social media is any evidence, the man can now comfortably brag about his dancing skills, especially to peppy numbers from South India. While it was Allu Arjun’s fans who rejoiced the cricketer’s TikTok dance videos to tracks from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo earlier, the latest Instagram upload by David Warner had a ‘Pakka Local’ surprise for those who love Jr NTR.

As the Telugu superstar celebrates his 37th birthday on Wednesday, the Australian cricketer took to TikTok to send across wishes in his own way. Shaking a leg to NTR’s hit number, Pakka Local from Janatha Garage, David Warner, and wife Candice, once again showcased their love for Telugu cinema.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Warner wrote, “Happy birthday Jr NTRhave a great day. We tried but wow the dance is fast”

Earlier, Warner had thrilled the fans with his dance videos to Buttabomma, Ramuloo Ramulaa, and Sheila Ki Jawani among others. The southpaw even tried emulating popular dialogues from Pokiri and Baahubali.