High Court directs sessions judge to record Dr Sudhakar’s statement at Vizag hospital

In wake of police thrashing and detaining Dr K Sudhakar, a senior doctor in Vizag in full public view, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State Government to present him before the court. However, owing to his medical condition, the HC has now ordered the district sessions judge to record Dr Sudhakar’s statement at Government Hospital for Mental Health in Vizag, where he was recently admitted to.

Earlier, the High Court took notice of the incident and regarded it as a PIL. In this regard, the HC ordered the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh to personally appear in the court on Wednesday to present the state’s response. Considering the medical condition of the doctor, the High Court has now asked the district sessions judge to personally record his statement and submit it by Thursday evening. Reportedly, further hearing of the case will take place on Friday.

On 16 May, videos of Dr Sudhakar being manhandled by the Vizag police went viral on social media grabbing nation-wide attention. Speaking about the incident, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, RK Meena (IPS), had informed that the doctor was creating a ruckus on the highway and abusing AP Chief Minister, the State Government, and civilians.

Mr Meena stated that after receiving a complaint, a police team from IV Town Police Station, Visakhapatnam, took control over the situation. Upon questioning him, the team realised that Dr Sudhakar, an anesthesiologist at Narsipatnam government hospital was suspended last month on disciplinary grounds. Finding fault with his behaviour, the police team held the man and sent him for medical examination immediately. The Commissioner also informed that the constable who manhandled the doctor is now under suspension.

On Sunday, Sudhakar was sent to the Government Hospital for Mental Health, where he was declared to be suffering from acute and transient psychosis by Superintendent, Dr K Radha Rani. The police have registered a case against Sudhakar under IPC 353, Section 427, Crime No. 353/20, has been filed against the doctor for violating the rules and abusing the police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association came in support of the doctor and expressed its disapproval at the alleged inhuman treatment towards him. The IMA wrote to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the issue. In the letter, the IMA representative stated that Sudhakar was treated inappropriately, though there certainly were civilised ways of handling the situation.

The IMA has also submitted an interim report of a Fact-Finding Committee constituted in wake of Dr Sudhakar’s arrest. The IMA demanded that the case registered against him be withdrawn immediately keeping in view his mental health. However, the IMA condemned the language used by the doctor. It further added that he should apologise to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and others after certification of the sound status of his mental health.