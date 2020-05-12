Watch: After Buttabomma, David Warner and family shake a leg to to Ramuloo Ramulaa

Social media is proving to be a saviour for several cricket fans during the current lockdown. And thanks to these platforms, the fans have been thoroughly entertained by the TikTok videos of ace Australian cricketer David Warner. Keeping the followers engaged constantly with his content, Warner is back with yet another fun TikTok dance video. While his dance moves to Buttabomma, from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, had fetched a thumping response, the latest one features David Warner shake a leg to Ramuloo Ramulaa from the same film.

The video, which was uploaded on Tuesday afternoon, has already gone viral on social media platforms. The fans seem to be having jolly-good time once again with one of them commenting “ek do movie sign kardo aake Tollywood mein” (translates to “sign one or two movies in Tollywood”) and another going “Warners are Rockers”.

In the video, we can see him donning a colourful shirt and a beige hat while his wife, Candice, keeps it casual in jeans and a black t-shirt. David and Candice Warner can be seen swaying to the trademark steps of Ramuloo Ramulaa while their daughter joins them in the background in a princess frock, in the colours of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Watch: David Warner and wife dance to Ramuloo Ramulaa

For those of you who have missed his previous videos, Warner danced to Sheila ki Jawaani with his daughter. He also made a video of him recreating a dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri. The Aussie dynamite seems to have taken a special liking to Tollywood and boy isn’t he killing it!

The song Ramuloo Ramulaa, from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has been quite a sensation on social media. In addition to raking in millions of views on YouTube, the track, by Thaman S, has found a huge fan base on TikTok and other video sharing platforms.