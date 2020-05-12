AP Ministers stay overnight near LG Polymers plant to reassure locals

As per orders given by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, select Ministers of the state stayed overnight at various localities around the LG Polymers plant in Vizag. The exercise was done after the situation was brought in to control over the last couple of days post the styrene gas leak mishap. The Ministers chose different localities around the plant to spend the night, in a bid to reassure locals that these areas are safe to come back to.

The stay started with an inspection on Monday evening by a contingent consisting of Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Botcha Satyanarayana, Dharmana Krishna Das, MP MVV Satyanarayana, MP Vijaysai Reddy, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand and VMRDA Chief Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao at Nandamuri Nagar. Another inspection was conducted at Kamparapalem by MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLA Adeep Raj, and Police Commissioner RK Meena.

Post-inspection, Minister Kurasala Kannababu spoke at the dinner organised by the government for people living in the five villages around LG Polymers plant. Stating that the citizens need not worry for any of their necessities, Minister Kannababu said that the relief amount promised by the Andhra Pradesh State Government will be credited to the bank accounts belonging to the women in the affected families. The Ministers then retired to various locations around the plant including Venkatapuram, Kambala Palem, and SC-BC Colony among other areas.

Minister of Tourism Culture and Youth Advancement – Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao stayed at Padmanabham, and inspected the state of cattle and bore water in the village the next morning while interacting with the locals.

The Ministers’ overnight stay comes in after locals of the five villages were escorted back to their homes from the nearby rehabilitation centres. The Ministers assured the citizens that thorough disinfection was done at the villages before bringing them in and reassured them that the state government will assist them in the future as well.