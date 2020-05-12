Andhra Pradesh reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, state count rises to 2051

33 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 2051. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 58 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. On 11 May, 38 tested positive and 73 patients were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19.

Out of 10,730 samples collected over the past 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, 33 people tested positive for COVID-19. The district-wise tally of the new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh is as follows: Chittoor 10, Nellore 9, Kurnool 9, Krishna 4, and East Godavari 1. The new cases from Chittoor, Nellore, and East Godavari are the individuals who have had a connection with the Koyambedu market in Chennai. It may be noted that the large scale outbreak of COVID-19 cases in Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market in Chennai has led to a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Nellore and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, no new cases were reported in Vizag in the past 24 hours. Out of the 66 reported cases in the district, 25 individuals were discharged and 40 patients are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Vizag stands at 1.